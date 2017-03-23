Let's not rule out an EU-turn from Th...

Let's not rule out an EU-turn from Theresa May - she has form, after all

19 hrs ago

The lady is for turning, so sending a goodbye letter to the rest of the European Union on Wednesday doesn't automatically deliver a disastrous Hard Brexit . Theresa May has already changed her mind once, from Remain to Leave, and a PM who is peering over an economic cliff is capable of stepping away from a calamitous plunge.

Chicago, IL

