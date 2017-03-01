K92 Mining Files Updated Independent Technical Report, Mineral...
K92 Mining Inc. has filed and made available for download on the company's SEDAR profile, an amended technical report titled "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Irumafimpa and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" with an effective date of March 2, 2017 prepared by Anthony Woodward, Sc Hons., M.Sc., MAIG, Christopher Desoe BE , FAusIMM, RPEQ, MMICA and Lisa Park GAICD FAusIMM. Over a 9 year operating life the plant would treat 3.2 million tonnes averaging 7.1 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag and 1.7% Cu this would generate an estimated positive cash flow of US $537 million using current metal prices if 15m levels are used in mining.
