Jamaicaa s Michelle Thomas up for Commonwealth award

Jamaica's Michelle Thomas up for Commonwealth award

Twenty-five-year-old ttorney-at-law Michelle Thomas of Jamaica is a finalist in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work. Thomas, who hails from Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, is going up against 16 other young people from 13 countries across the Commonwealth, among them the founder of a youth-led organisation in Papua New Guinea that uses sport as a tool to end violence against women, and the owner of a Nigerian company which uses geo-mapping to recycle waste.

Chicago, IL

