IPM Sri Lanka to expand to Maldives
Mar 22, Colombo: Institute of Personnel Management Sri Lanka has initiated plans to expand its footprint to neighboring Republic of Maldives in order to provide their expertise in HR education and people management skills to the citizens of Maldives. IPM is the foremost professional HR body in Sri Lanka with its head office in Colombo while reaching out to students and HR professionals in and around regional capitals of Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle, Matara, Gampaha, Negombo and Jaffna via its regional centers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
