Flanagan concerned by PNG media black...

Flanagan concerned by PNG media blackout on economic analysis

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

AUSTRALIAN economist Paul Flanagan says he is "perplexed and worried" by the failure of Papua New Guinea's media to cover a critical report on the PNG economy by the International Monetary Fund. Mr Flanagan has long drawn attention to what he analyses as serious deficiencies in Papua New Guinea's economic management and reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC