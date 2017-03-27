Flanagan concerned by PNG media blackout on economic analysis
AUSTRALIAN economist Paul Flanagan says he is "perplexed and worried" by the failure of Papua New Guinea's media to cover a critical report on the PNG economy by the International Monetary Fund. Mr Flanagan has long drawn attention to what he analyses as serious deficiencies in Papua New Guinea's economic management and reporting.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
