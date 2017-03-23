Filipino rescued in PNG after 56 days adrift: report
A Filipino fisherman has been rescued in Papua New Guinea after drifting at sea for 56 days, but his uncle died during the ordeal, a report said Saturday. The men left General Santos in the southern Philippines in January but hit bad weather and were swept out to sea, the PNG Post Courier reported after a fishing boat spotted Roland Omongos, 21, on March 9. The newspaper, citing local police, said the pair had no food and the survivor's uncle died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC