Filipino rescued in PNG after 56 days adrift: report

A Filipino fisherman has been rescued in Papua New Guinea after drifting at sea for 56 days, but his uncle died during the ordeal, a report said Saturday. The men left General Santos in the southern Philippines in January but hit bad weather and were swept out to sea, the PNG Post Courier reported after a fishing boat spotted Roland Omongos, 21, on March 9. The newspaper, citing local police, said the pair had no food and the survivor's uncle died.

Chicago, IL

