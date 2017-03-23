Fiji strengthens trade ties with PNG
Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands, Faiyaz Siddiq Koya says IJI is ready to facilitate commercial imports of ox and palm corned beef from PNG. Picture: FT FILE Update: 12:48PM FIJI is ready to facilitate commercial imports of ox and palm corned beef from Papua New Guinea.
