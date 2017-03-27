FIFA bans Ghana FA officials over sex...

FIFA bans Ghana FA officials over sexual harassment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Two Ghanaian officials of the Ghana Football Association have been banned for a combined period of 15 months by FIFA for sexually harassing two women in Papua New Guinea. Isaac Addo the acting FA General Secretary, and Nanabanyin Eyison, a member of the GFA executive committee and also chairman of the management committee of the national female U-20 team, are battling to clear their names of charge of sexual harassment brought against them by the Ethics Committee of FIFA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC