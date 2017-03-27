FIFA bans Ghana FA officials over sexual harassment

Two Ghanaian officials of the Ghana Football Association have been banned for a combined period of 15 months by FIFA for sexually harassing two women in Papua New Guinea. Isaac Addo the acting FA General Secretary, and Nanabanyin Eyison, a member of the GFA executive committee and also chairman of the management committee of the national female U-20 team, are battling to clear their names of charge of sexual harassment brought against them by the Ethics Committee of FIFA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.