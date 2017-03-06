FICAC bid refused

AN APPLICATION by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for a rebuttal witness in their case against suspended Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca was refused by Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday. FICAC had earlier made an application seeking leave of the court to reopen their case to call Fonua Jioji, who was an accounts department staff member at Fiji's High Commission in Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner in Port Moresby.

