Ecologist Special Report: Taking on the logging pirates in Papua New Guinea

Communities across Papua New Guinea oppose the theft of their land for logging and palm oil operations made possible by the corrupt practices of local officials and foreign companies. FREDERIC MOUSSEAU reports People's resistance has been met with violence and intimidation.

Chicago, IL

