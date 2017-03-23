Details emerge in mass trial for Papu...

Details emerge in mass trial for Papua New Guinea 'sorcery' killings

The foot of a young mother accused of sorcery protrudes from a pile of garbage topped with burning tires after she was stripped naked, tortured with a branding iron, tied up and burned alive in Mount Hagen in the Western Highlands of Papua New Guinea on Feb. 6, 2013. A "berserk" crowd used bows and arrows, knives and axes to hack to death seven people including two small children accused of sorcery, a trial in Papua New Guinea has heard.

