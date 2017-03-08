Desperate Sydney buyers head bush

PROPERTY prices in Sydney's satellite regions have skyrocketed over the past year as buyers ditch the big smoke in search of cheaper homes closer to nature. A Core Logic report has shown the NSW's Illawarra area recorded the country's sharpest increase in home values outside of a capital city last year, with the median house price jumping 15.2 per cent and the median unit price up 14.8 per cent.

