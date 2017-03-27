Corruption overblown, rioting an isol...

Corruption overblown, rioting an isolated case, O'Neill argues

IT MAY not be the best time for Papua New Guinea's ruling party to face the voters as the nation dependent on commodity exports feels the pinch of low prices. Economic growth has slowed from the breakneck 13.3% pace of 2014 to less than 3% last year and is expected to remain around that level in 2017.

Chicago, IL

