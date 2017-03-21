Community Pantry looks to help feed n...

Community Pantry looks to help feed needy families

Mother-of-three and domestic abuse survivor Paula Zrilic is shining a light on the financial hardship often experienced by domestic abuse survivors. Inspired by her own experience, Ms Zrilic has launched a local food distribution hub for those struggling to put food on the table in her local area of Tahmoor, in NSW's Southern Highlands.

Chicago, IL

