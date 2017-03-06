Collin Morikawa, still rotating putte...

Collin Morikawa, still rotating putters, grabs early lead at Southern Highlands Collegiate

The California sophomore fired a 6-under 66 Monday to open the Southern Highlands Collegiate, taking an early one-shot lead over Stanford's Maverick McNealy at the star-studded event. Just prior to winning the Trans-Mississippi Championship in the summer of 2015, Morikawa put an Odyssey Ti-Hot #1 into use.

Chicago, IL

