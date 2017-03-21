Charlie Lynn pounces on attempt to ta...

Charlie Lynn pounces on attempt to take 'mateship' out of Kokoda

According to former Australian Army major, Vietnam War veteran and NSW Liberal state MP Charlie Lynn, who for the past 25 years has run treks on the A Kokoda Track, $65 million of Australian taxpayers' money has been directed through "a conga line of consultants" to green-leaning and leftist development projects promoting Australian liberal values such as gender equity on the track. At the same time, he claims, bridges and toilets on the track have fallen into disrepair and Australian-sponsored aid projects such as schools have no desks and clinics no medicines.

Chicago, IL

