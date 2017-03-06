Chaos for Australian police as PNG mentoring mission imploded

AN Australian Federal Police mentoring mission to Papua New Guinea spectacularly imploded amid allegations that officers caused the death of a prisoner, sold black-market guns, sexually assaulted one A another, got drunk on duty and swam naked in an apartment pool. The Australian has learnt of deep dysfunctionA in the PNG-based policing partnership program, led by the AFP, which has just been renewed for another two years at a cost of $48 million.

