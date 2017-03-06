Chaos for Australian police as PNG me...

Chaos for Australian police as PNG mentoring mission imploded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asopa People

AN Australian Federal Police mentoring mission to Papua New Guinea spectacularly imploded amid allegations that officers caused the death of a prisoner, sold black-market guns, sexually assaulted one A another, got drunk on duty and swam naked in an apartment pool. The Australian has learnt of deep dysfunctionA in the PNG-based policing partnership program, led by the AFP, which has just been renewed for another two years at a cost of $48 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC