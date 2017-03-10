British-owned cruise ships ruins cora...

British-owned cruise ships ruins coral reefs in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: UPI

Caledonian Sky, a Bahamian-flagged cruise ship, ran aground and smashed into one of the world's most renowned coral reefs at Raja Ampat in Indonesia last week. The 205-foot vessel, which is owned by British tour operator Noble Caledonia, ran into the reef in an uncharted shoal in West Papua province Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC