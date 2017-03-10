British-owned cruise ships ruins coral reefs in Indonesia
Caledonian Sky, a Bahamian-flagged cruise ship, ran aground and smashed into one of the world's most renowned coral reefs at Raja Ampat in Indonesia last week. The 205-foot vessel, which is owned by British tour operator Noble Caledonia, ran into the reef in an uncharted shoal in West Papua province Saturday.
