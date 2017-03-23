Blokes go beyond bitumen to help beat blues

LOCAL boys Jarryd Faint and Alan Baker are heading-off in their 1978 Mercedes Coupe this Friday on a four-day 'bash' to raise money for BeyondBlue. The pair will join an entourage of around 130 people taking part in the 2017 Beyond Bitumen Tour - a trek organised by Charity Car Events to raise money for the mental health advocacy organisation.

