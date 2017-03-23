Blokes go beyond bitumen to help beat...

Blokes go beyond bitumen to help beat blues

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hawkesbury Gazette

LOCAL boys Jarryd Faint and Alan Baker are heading-off in their 1978 Mercedes Coupe this Friday on a four-day 'bash' to raise money for BeyondBlue. The pair will join an entourage of around 130 people taking part in the 2017 Beyond Bitumen Tour - a trek organised by Charity Car Events to raise money for the mental health advocacy organisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawkesbury Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC