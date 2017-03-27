Army personnel charged of assault on Journalist Keith Noyahr granted bail
Mar 30, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Thursday granted bail to the six Army personnel who were remanded in connection with the abduction, and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in May 2008. Mount Lavinia Additional Magistrate Lochana Abeywickreme released the six suspects including an Army major when the case was taken up for hearing today.
