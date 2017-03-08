Anthropology and amour for book club

The Thomaston Intergenerational Book Club will discuss "Euphoria" by Lily King Tuesday, March 21, at 2:30 p.m. in the main room of the library, located in the Thomaston Academy building on Main Street/Route 1. In New England Book Award winner King's fourth book, the love lives and expeditions of controversial anthropologists Margaret Mead, Reo Fortune and Gregory Bateson are fictionalized and richly reimagined. In the 1930s in Papua New Guinea, Andrew Bankson is many years into his study of the isolated Kiona tribe a and recovering from a suicide attempt when he meets renowned anthropologist Nell Stone and her husband Fen at a party.

