'Aid is not charity' says minister in blunt rebuff to PNG government

WITH characteristic aggression laced with a splash of paternalism, Australia's international development minister, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, has rejected a Papua New Guinean government request to restructure the way development aid is delivered. At bilateral talks last month, the PNG government unexpectedly requested Australia to convert its $558 million annual aid program to provide direct assistance to the PNG budget.

Chicago, IL

