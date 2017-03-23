'Aid is not charity': minister rebuffs request from Papua New Guinea

Australia's Minister for International Development, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, has fired a warning shot to the region that "aid is not charity" and that taxpayers expect aid expenditure to benefit their own country. It followed an unexpected request from Australia's nearest neighbour and biggest aid recipient, Papua New Guinea, to convert our $558 million annual aid program to direct budgetary assistance for the PNG government.

