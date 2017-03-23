'Aid is not charity': minister rebuff...

'Aid is not charity': minister rebuffs request from Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australia's Minister for International Development, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, has fired a warning shot to the region that "aid is not charity" and that taxpayers expect aid expenditure to benefit their own country. It followed an unexpected request from Australia's nearest neighbour and biggest aid recipient, Papua New Guinea, to convert our $558 million annual aid program to direct budgetary assistance for the PNG government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC