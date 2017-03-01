After an absence of half a century, i...

After an absence of half a century, it's back to K-Town

TOGETHER with Ingrid, Ben, Becky and Leilani - wonderful to do this together - I spent most of last week in the Papua New Guinea highlands which I had not seen for 50 years. However, getting around by road, especially in Simbu Province, is punishing.

Chicago, IL

