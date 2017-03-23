After a long wait, PNG gets its new c...

After a long wait, PNG gets its new chief ombudsman

IT'S been a while coming, but Papua New Guinea got its new Chief Ombudsman when Michael Dick was sworn into office last Thursday by Governor General Bob Dadae. Mr Dicksaid his main task is to ensure the Office of the Ombudsman Commission lives up to its obligations as a constitutional office.

Chicago, IL

