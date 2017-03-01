6.5-magnitude quake hits off PNG, no tsunami1 hour ago
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea today, officials said, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued. The tremor hit at a depth of 28 kilometres near sparsely populated New Britain island, 450 kilometres northeast of the capital Port Moresby, the United States Geological Survey said.
