6.5-magnitude quake hits off PNG, no ...

6.5-magnitude quake hits off PNG, no tsunami1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea today, officials said, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued. The tremor hit at a depth of 28 kilometres near sparsely populated New Britain island, 450 kilometres northeast of the capital Port Moresby, the United States Geological Survey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC