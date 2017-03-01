6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off ...

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS

Sydney: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.There was also no tsunami warning from the quake that struck about 120 km south of Bougainville island.

