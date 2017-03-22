47,000 HIV infections in PNG concerns Un Aids agency
ACCORDING to the United Nations, the latest statistics in Papua New Guinea estimate that almost 47,000 people are infected with HIV in a country whose population is about eight million. UNAIDS' country director Stuart Watson says that there's been an increase of 10,000 of people with HIV in the past two years.
