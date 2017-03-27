1,680 students graduate from the Univ...

1,680 students graduate from the University of the South Pacific

Read more: Fiji Village

Armstrong says a total of 185 students will be graduating with Master's Degrees and this is a record number for the University. He says students graduating from non-regional countries are from Australia, Belize, Canada, Eritrea, Germany, Guyana, India, Korea, New Zealand, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

