1,680 students graduate from the University of the South Pacific
Armstrong says a total of 185 students will be graduating with Master's Degrees and this is a record number for the University. He says students graduating from non-regional countries are from Australia, Belize, Canada, Eritrea, Germany, Guyana, India, Korea, New Zealand, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Village.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC