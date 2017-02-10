Zafar, Javeria tons sets up massive 236-run win for Pakistan Women against PNG

Pakistan Women 276-5 beat Papua New Guinea 40 by 236 runs 9th match, Group B, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo After centuries from Javeria Khan and Ayesha Zafar powered Pakistan Women to 276 for five, a five-wicket haul from Nashra Sandhu was clinical in dismissing Papua New Guinea Women to just 40 to secure a massive 236-run win in the ninth match of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

