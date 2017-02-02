Your Guide to the U.S.-Australia Refugee Deal
The fate of 1,246 refugees held on remote island camps in the South Pacific is in the global spotlight as the U.S. and Australia spar over their future. The Obama administration agreed with Australia in November to resettle the refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC