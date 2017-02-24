Witnesses to Reza Barati's murder in fear after killer escapes from jail
Two men who witnessed the murder of Reza Barati at the Manus Island detention centre in 2014 fear for their safety after the man they testified against escaped from jail. Convicted killer Joshua Kaluvia escaped from the local jail for the second time last Saturday, prompting a warning to immigration officials to increase security at the detention centre.
