With elections coming, we need our own version of Brexit & Trumpism
IN a mature democracy what has transpired under the reign of the current government would trigger dissent among the citizens. This would be especially the case in its handling of major corruption cases, massive land grabbing orchestrated by foreigners and government officials, the financing of infrastructure projects and the struggling economy itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC