Was the Manus Island gulag Peter O'Ne...

Was the Manus Island gulag Peter O'Neill's idea?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

IN early 2013, when Australia's incumbent Labor government was busily self-destructing and it looked certain the Liberals would win the upcoming election, Papua New Guinea's prime minister, Peter O'Neill, was anxiously trying to contact opposition leader Tony Abbott to arrange a meeting in Port Moresby. Abbott was happy to travel to PNG to talk to O'Neill but was firmly under the thumb of his micro-managing chief of staff, Peta Credlin, and she forbade it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) 5 hr penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC