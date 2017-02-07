Vaidya 89 sets up India's 114-run win

Three of India's top four made half-centuries - 19-year old Devika Vaidya top-scored with 89 in only her second ODI - as India beat hosts Sri Lanka by 114 runs in their first Women's World Cup Qualifier match at P Sara Oval . Captain Mithali Raj made 70 off 62 balls while opener Deepti Sharma started the procession with 54 off 96. These were especially good returns in light of India missing opener Smriti Mandhana due to injury.

