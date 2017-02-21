Urgent Action Update: Refugee Granted...

Urgent Action Update: Refugee Granted Bail But Still Faces Charges

Loghman Sawari, an Iranian refugee, was granted bail on 14 February but continues to face criminal charges for using false information to obtain a passport after he flew to Fiji on around 24 January 2017 and attempted to claim asylum there. Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea without his claim for asylum being assessed.

Chicago, IL

