UNICEF defends David Beckham following negative reports about his charity work
Unicef has said it is "extremely proud" of its work with David Beckham following negative reports about its star ambassador's alleged private correspondence. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/article35268967.ece/062d1/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-2a1a4b74-65e3-47b4-84b6-2693271a8b4f_I3.jpg Unicef has said it is "extremely proud" of its work with David Beckham following negative reports about its star ambassador's alleged private correspondence.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
