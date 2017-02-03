Transparency PNG condemns sacking of Defence whistle-blowers
REPORTS of the sacking of nine civilian staff of Papua New Guinea's Defence Department should be of concern to all public servants and the general public, says Transparency International PNG. "The nine staff reportedly spoke out about issues of maladministration, mismanagement and misappropriation within their department," said Transparency International PNG chairman Lawrence Stephens.
