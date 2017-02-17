Three women struck by lightning in Bowral during Saturday's storms
Three women, all sisters aged in their 60s, have been hit by lightning in Bowral in the New South Wales Southern Highlands. Three women, all sisters aged in their 60s, have been hit by lightning in Bowral in the New South Wales Southern Highlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC