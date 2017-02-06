This corrupt regime is destroying PNG's bright prospects
ACCORDING to many Papua New Guinean citizens and international observers, the O'Neill-Dion People's National Congress-led government is the most corrupted regime in the short history of our country. It has tampered with the meaning of the national constitution, created laws that seem to advantage itself and failed to pass tough legislation that would fight corruption.
