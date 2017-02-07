The writers: Lorraine Basse - a balanced approach to heritage
THE heritage award inside the Crocodile Prize was initiated and funded by Bob Cleland in 2012 to address his concern at the way cultural traditions were being lost in Papua New Guinea. At first the judges wrestled with this award because the entries were a mix of heritage, historical and modern themes, often containing errors and misinterpretations.
