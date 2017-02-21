The writers: Iriani Wanma - the intri...

The writers: Iriani Wanma - the intricate skills of writing for children

Saturday

THE Buk Bilong Pikinini sponsorship for writing for children instituted in 2014 was short-lived, exited without explanation and then graciously picked up by the Paga Hill Development Company each year since. The 2014 award had pointed to a fertile area of literature unexplored by the Crocodile Prize and which has flourished since.

Chicago, IL

