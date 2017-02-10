The writers: Angeline Low - 16 years ...

The writers: Angeline Low - 16 years old & total control of narrative

IN 2012, the winner of the only award the Crocodile Prize ever offered for student writing, Angeline Low, wrote an incredibly powerful short story, ' Going through the Unimaginable' . It was outstanding for several reasons.

Chicago, IL

