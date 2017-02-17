Sri Lankan prime minister says refuge...

Sri Lankan prime minister says refugees safe to come home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: SFGate

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, left, and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speak at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation on combating people smuggling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC