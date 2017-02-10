Sri Lankan President condoles the deaths of boat tragedy
Feb 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena today expressed his deepest condolences over the Katukurunda boat tragedy that took place in the sea area off Katukurunda, Kalutara yesterday. As soon as he received the news the President advised the relevant authorities, including the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police to take prompt and adequate measures to save the lives of passengers on the boat.
