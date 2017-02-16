Sri Lankan Parliamentarians participate in AFPPD-SLPPD National...

Sri Lankan Parliamentarians participa...

Feb 16, Colombo: The Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development and the Sri Lanka Forum for Parliamentarians on Population and Sustainable Development in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund in Sri Lanka today commenced a two-day on population and development. SLPPD, a member National Committee of AFPPD, was initiated in October 2016 under the leadership of the Sri Lankan Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare, S.B. Dissanayake, following his participation in AFPPD's inaugural Standing Committee Meeting on Active Ageing.

