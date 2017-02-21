Sri Lanka Red Cross trains the youth to be better leaders of society
Feb 23, Colombo: The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society launched its latest novelty project aimed at empowering the country's youth today under the direction of the Director General of SLRCS Neville Nanayakkara. SLRCS has conducted several interventions earlier and this time more space will be given on reintegration of youths of different ethnic groups by familiarizing to their day to day living style through self-motivation approach throughout the program, a press release said.
