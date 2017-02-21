Sri Lanka Navy, police operation arre...

Sri Lanka Navy, police operation arrests 18 illegal migrants bound for New Zealand

Feb 24, Colombo:

Feb 24, Colombo: A combined operation of Sri Lanka Navy and police has prevented an illegal migration attempt to New Zealand by boat and detained 18 would-be asylum seekers. Navy Spokesperson Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said 18 people, who attempted to migrate to New Zealand illegally, were arrested in Negombo in a joint operation with the Police last night.

Chicago, IL

