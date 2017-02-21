Sri Lanka Navy, police operation arrests 18 illegal migrants bound for New Zealand
Feb 24, Colombo: A combined operation of Sri Lanka Navy and police has prevented an illegal migration attempt to New Zealand by boat and detained 18 would-be asylum seekers. Navy Spokesperson Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said 18 people, who attempted to migrate to New Zealand illegally, were arrested in Negombo in a joint operation with the Police last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC