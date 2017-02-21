Sri Lanka Customs nab man attempting ...

Sri Lanka Customs nab man attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs. 2.4 million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake have arrested a Sri Lankan man who was attempting to smuggle out gold worth Rs 2.4 million. A Customs official said the 30-year-old suspect, a resident of Wattala, was arrested when he attempted to smuggle 32 gold biscuits worth Rs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC