South Africa Women end group stage undefeated after trouncing PNG

South Africa Women 77-0 beat Papua New Guinea Women 76 by 10 wickets 19th match, Group B, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo A collective bowling effort from South Africa Women saw them dismiss Papua New Guinea Women for just 76 and later chased down the target in 13.5 overs with 10 wickets in hand in their final group stage encounter of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Papua New Guinea lost Tanya Ruma early after deciding to bat first on winning the toss.

